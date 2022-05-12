PSG: Icardi knows where he wants to be transferred

Mauro Icardi should not make old bones at Paris Saint-Germain, after a generally failed season where he will have been more talked about off the field, with his partner Wanda Nara in particular, than on the meadow.

The Argentinian striker, recruited in 2020 from Inter for the sum of 50 million euros, was to replace Edinson Cavani in the club of the French capital. If Mauro Icardi’s first two seasons were correct, with a sufficient number of goals to be bought after his loan (20 goals in 34 games in 2019-2020), then retained an important place in the squad despite injuries (13 goals in 28 games in 2020-21), this is not the case this season. Barred by fierce competition in attack (Kylian Mbappé, Neymar Jr, Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria), the former Nerazzurri had only crumbs (30 games, 13 starts, 5 goals).





According to information from Parisian, PSG would like to sell their striker this summer, and the latter would be open to the idea of ​​leaving for Serie A. The Italian championship, where Mauro Icardi played from 2012 to 2019, at Sampdoria then at Inter, has always matched the striker’s characteristics (219 games in Serie A, 121 goals). The Argentinian international (8 caps, 1 goal) would also be in the sights of an Italian club: AC Milan. The Lombard club, which could lose the Portuguese Rafael Leão this summer, as well as Olivier Giroud, but not Zlatan Ibrahimovic, would like to add the services of an axial striker and Mauro Icardi would correspond to the profile sought, he who left a good memory in Italy. In the Premier League, the Arsenal Gunners would also have an eye on the Argentinian from PSG, but the Brazilian from Manchester City, Gabriel Jesus, pushed out by the arrival of Erling Haaland at the Cityzens, would be the priority track.

Under contract with Paris until 2023, Mauro Icardi has seen his value drop since his arrival at the club. From now on, the Argentinian would be worth only 28 million euros, according to Transfermarkt.