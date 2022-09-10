PSG: Ignored by Lionel Messi, Achraf Hakimi lets go of his truths

Football – PSG

Ignored by Lionel Messi, Achraf Hakimi releases his truths

Placed higher on the field by Christophe Galtier, Achraf Hakimi multiplies the calls forward during PSG matches. The Moroccan is therefore sometimes forgotten by some of his teammates, including Lionel Messi. The Argentinian, very close to Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, sometimes favors other options. But Achraf Hakimi does not hold it against him.

Arrived in the summer of 2021, Ashraf Hakimi immediately imposed itself on PSG. The 23-year-old right-back quickly integrated into the Parisian group, where he quickly got closer to Kylian Mbappé. However, the tactical scheme of Mauricio Pochettino didn’t really suit him and held him back a bit. The arrival of Christophe Galtier did him a lot of good. more offensive, Ashraf Hakimi multiplies forward calls. This is why he is sometimes forgotten by some of his teammates, including Lionel Messi. Despite everything, the formerInter and real Madrid don’t hold it against him.

Hakimi doesn’t blame Messi for forgetting him

” How do I live the fact of not being served by Messi? It’s not a problem if I don’t get served when I make the call. If Leo does not serve me, it is because he considers that another player is better positioned. That’s how today he served Neymar and we took the three points ” confessed Ashraf Hakimi in the mixed zone, in comments reported by The Parisian after the victory of PSG versus Brest this Saturday (1-0).

Hakimi is unanimous at PSG

Despite the arrival of Nordi Mukiele, Ashraf Hakimi always unanimous PSG. The Moroccan is still a starter and is placed higher on the pitch. It actually works quite well for him. So far, Ashraf Hakimi found the net twice while delivering 2 assists in 8 games in all competitions. Ashraf Hakimi is much freer in his right lane. Lionel Messimeanwhile, saw a much more convincing start to the year than last season (4 goals and 6 assists in 8 games).