PSG: In Paris, Lionel Messi conquered his world
Posted on September 5, 2022 at 5:15 p.m. by Thomas Bourseau
Lionel Messi would be particularly happy and smiling this season at Camp des Loges. Whether during training with his teammates or towards employees of the capital club. Enough to convince Christophe Galtier who would be totally conquered by the Argentinian.
After a first exercise truncated by repeated international breaks, the fact that he was positive for Covid-19 and above all because of the lack of real physical preparation, Lionel Messi gradually regains its superb PSG as he entered the final year of his contract with the capital club.
Messi lets loose at Camp des Loges
At the start of the season, Lionel Messi was particularly inspired on the lawns of Ligue 1. His three achievements and six assists delivered to his teammates attest to this. PSG. In addition, during training sessions at Camp des Loges, number 30 of the PSG would appear much more smiling than during the previous exercise as The Parisian made a point of underlining it in its columns of the day this Monday. In addition, employees of the training center of the PSG would be especially happy to see Lionel Messi greet them, he who would bring attention and respect to each of the employees in question.
Galtier is won over by Lionel Messi, but not only…
Conductor of a flaming offensive trident that make up Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, Christopher Galtier had not failed to ignite recently for the “MNM” while according to The Parisianwith his attitude and involvement, Messi would impress the coach of the PSG and its technical staff. “It’s a great satisfaction to see them happy on the pitch, and playing for each other. When such talents come together, it makes for a very enjoyable match. But there is also a collective expression within this team. I saw positive signals in the substitution, especially from the front three. That’s why I didn’t make any changes in attack. I saw them very happy together”.