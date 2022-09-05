Football – PSG

PSG: In Paris, Lionel Messi conquered his world

Posted on September 5, 2022 at 5:15 p.m. by Thomas Bourseau



Lionel Messi would be particularly happy and smiling this season at Camp des Loges. Whether during training with his teammates or towards employees of the capital club. Enough to convince Christophe Galtier who would be totally conquered by the Argentinian.

After a first exercise truncated by repeated international breaks, the fact that he was positive for Covid-19 and above all because of the lack of real physical preparation, Lionel Messi gradually regains its superb PSG as he entered the final year of his contract with the capital club.

Messi lets loose at Camp des Loges

At the start of the season, Lionel Messi was particularly inspired on the lawns of Ligue 1. His three achievements and six assists delivered to his teammates attest to this. PSG. In addition, during training sessions at Camp des Loges, number 30 of the PSG would appear much more smiling than during the previous exercise as The Parisian made a point of underlining it in its columns of the day this Monday. In addition, employees of the training center of the PSG would be especially happy to see Lionel Messi greet them, he who would bring attention and respect to each of the employees in question.

PSG: Messi, Neymar, Mbappé … Galtier clearly warns his stars https://t.co/u8muYX9pLV pic.twitter.com/vvrS8diiiR — le10sport (@le10sport) September 5, 2022

Galtier is won over by Lionel Messi, but not only…