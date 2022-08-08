PSG: In private, Lionel Messi released a big announcement about his future

Linked to PSG until 2023, Lionel Messi should talk about him in the coming months. The Argentinian international will have to decide between extending his contract in Paris and leaving the French capital. In case of departure, FC Barcelona is ready to recruit him, but not sure that the player agrees to return to Catalonia after the soap opera last summer.

Author of a double against Clermont last Saturday, Lionel Messi started this season better than the previous one. After a period of adaptation, the Argentinian international is now in top form, determined to perform at PSG. A season, which could well be his last in the capital. And for good reason, his contract ends next June and it is not certain that he will extend his lease, even if Nasser Al-Khelaifi hope the opposite according to the information of the journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Xavi puts pressure on Messi

In case of departure, the FC Barcelona has already made an appointment. As announced Joan Laporta and xavi, the door will always be open for Lionel Messi. Behind the scenes, the Catalan technician would not hesitate to put pressure on his president. Moreover, some members of the Barca would no longer hide their regret after the departure of the star. ‘With the pressure the team is putting on now, Leo would score 50 goals’ do we confide internally according to …

