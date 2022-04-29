PSG included him in the list of transferable players

The Paris Saint Germain got tired of Neymar and is willing to put it up for sale in the next transfer market. The French box will begin to listen to offers for the ’10’, as long as you are not less than the 90 million euros that it demands Al-Khelaifi to sit down to negotiate, according to the international media Sky Sports.

Undoubtedly, this news contrasts with the intention of the Brazilian, who after the claims of the fans in the match that gave him the Ligue 1 title against Lens addressed them saying that “they are going to get tired of whistling because I have three more years of contract.

The concrete thing is that ‘Ney’ has a link with PSG until 2025, but he has barely played 19 games this season and missed almost a fortnight of games due to physical problems. In Paris everything indicates that they have not taken well the irregularity of the Brazilian star and now they do have the objective of transferring him to another team.

Of course, the attacker would not be the only one to leave the capital club, but also Draxler, Kherer, Padredes, Kurzawa and Di María. Those names are the ones that will possibly come out in the next European summer, while the case of Mbappé remains in uncertainty.