PSG included him in the list of transferable players

The Paris Saint Germain got tired of Neymar and is willing to put it up for sale in the next transfer market. The French box will begin to listen to offers for the ’10’, as long as you are not less than the 90 million euros that it demands Al-Khelaifi to sit down to negotiate, according to the international media Sky Sports.

