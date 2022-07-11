PSG: Incredible, Messi copies Cristiano Ronaldo, fans in shock!

Entertainment

As a surprise, Lionel Messi and Neymar cut their holidays short to join PSG early for the pre-season. Criticized for its first season in France, the Pulga who wants to make an incredible World Cup thinks of starting the season well. This would allow him to be in great shape for this competition which takes place in Qatar between November and December.

To achieve this, Messi didn’t really enjoy himself during his holidays. La Pulga, according to several fans, copied the Cristiano Ronaldo method to be in great shape on recovery.

The Argentinian appeared more muscular during the resumption with PSG and the images drove football fans crazy. The seven-time Ballon d’Or is therefore in impressive physical shape. His musculature is drawn and his appearance optimal.

In any case, physically, he is ready to achieve his objectives for the season. His greatest desire is to lift the World Cup with the Albiceleste, the only trophy he lacks. If he succeeds in this, he will undoubtedly put an end to criticism and comparisons with Maradona in his country.

Messi’s other wish is to conquer the Champions League with PSG, a trophy that has eluded him for 7 years. The last Champions League won by the Pulga dates back to 2015 with MSN at Barça.

