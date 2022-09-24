PSG is auctioning off five signed jerseys

Each year, a large auction takes place at New York highlighting pieces worn by iconic members of world sport. And this time the Paris Saint Germain will take part with five exceptional lots, the sales of which will be entirely donated to the club’s endowment fund.

Messi, Neymar and Mbappé as figureheads

Thus, via a press release published on its official website, the capital club tells us that it will participate in the auction The Goats : Icon of Sports, which takes place, online, from September 19 to 29. Alongside lots such as those of Michael Jordan Where lebron jamesfive jerseys from PSG will also be present. Five tunics worn and signed by Neymar Jr, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. the PSG exposed : « »The home shirt of Kylian Mbappeflocked in Mandarin on the occasion of the Chinese New Year, worn in matches and autographed by the player, The home shirt of Lionel Messiflocked in Mandarin on the occasion of the Chinese New Year, worn in matches and autographed by the player, a flocked away shirt signed by Lionel Messia flocked away shirt signed by Neymar Jra flocked away shirt signed by Kylian Mbappe. The club further clarifies that “The proceeds from these five lots will be donated to the endowment fund Paris Saint Germain which supports and carries out missions of general interest of a humanitarian, educational, sporting or social nature, with a view to helping young people in France and abroad. ”