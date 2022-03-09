PSG is looking for a substitute for Mauricio Pochettino after failure in the Champions League and these are the main candidates

2022-03-09
The new failure of PSG in Champions With his constellation of stars, it will take its toll on Argentine coach Mauricio Pochetino, who may leave his position at the club in the next few hours.
Parisian media report that the South American would be fired and that Leonardthe club’s sports director, is already looking for a replacement for him as it is a situation that was foreseen in the event of an early elimination.
The criticisms of Mauricio are countless taking into account how the decision to replace Keylor Navas as a starter and put Donarumma, who with a serious error in the second half allowed Madrid’s first goal and then the avalanche came.
The list to be able to replace pochetino is select and very exclusive, at the moment there are two names that appear, the first on the list is that of Zinedine Zidane, coach who won three titles Champions with Real Madrid, According to European media, one of its conditions is the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo.
POCHETTINO’S PRESS CONFERENCE AFTER DEBACLE AT THE BERNABEU
Another of the strategists, in the folder for several months, is the Italian Massimiliano Allegri, He has a lot of experience in Europe, however his results in recent years do not generate great enthusiasm in the fans and leadership taking into account his failures in this tournament Champions with Juventus.
Although Pochettino’s dismissal is what most believe will happen, the PSG will have the last word on whether they hold up Pochettino until the end of the season or they make a change in the middle of it where they lead without major problems the Ligue 1a tournament that has fallen short for millionaire investment.