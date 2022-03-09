PSG is looking for a substitute for Mauricio Pochettino after failure in the Champions League and these are the main candidates

2022-03-09

The new failure of PSG in Champions With his constellation of stars, it will take its toll on Argentine coach Mauricio Pochetino, who may leave his position at the club in the next few hours.

Parisian media report that the South American would be fired and that Leonardthe club’s sports director, is already looking for a replacement for him as it is a situation that was foreseen in the event of an early elimination.

The criticisms of Mauricio are countless taking into account how the decision to replace Keylor Navas as a starter and put Donarumma, who with a serious error in the second half allowed Madrid’s first goal and then the avalanche came.