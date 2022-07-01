PSG is looking for a way out for Neymar – Foot international

At Kylian Mbappé’s request, PSG informed Neymar’s father that they were looking for another club for him.

The rumor mill around a transfer of Neymar (30 years old) is running at full speed at the end of June. “He has to come to Chelsea. If that happens, it will be great”recently declared his compatriot Thiago Silvawho has also worn the Parisian jacket for many years.

Neymar is still under contract until 2027 at PSG, where he receives a salary of around 40 million euros net per season. However, it is no longer considered one of the centerpieces in the new Parisian project. So far the President Nasser Al-Khelaifi thought that doing everything to keep Neymar happy would be the best solution for him to express himself at his best, but after five seasons of failure in the Champions League, PSG have changed their tune.

Mbappe’s influence

Whether Kylian Mbappe did not finally give in to the sirens of Real Madrid and finally chose to continue the adventure in the French capital, it is also because the PSG decided to make him their new sporting spearhead. According to the insiders of the Parisian club, Mbappé would also have had a say in the organization of the club. The striker reportedly lobbied for Leonardo , the sporting director, be removed from his post. The Brazilian is the man who brought Neymar to PSG in 2017.

Mbappé also realized what everyone already knew: his Brazilian friend can’t stand the training and rehabilitation routine. It was also what Mauricio Pochettino was referring to when he said at a press conference before the Christmas break that“no player was to be above the team.”

The time for smiles between Neymar and Mbappé is over. © iStock

A representative of the French champion contacted Neymar’s father last week to let him know that PSG are looking for a way out for his son. This information was first revealed by RMC before being confirmed by El País. A source close to Al-Khelaifi is said to be behind these revelations. It is no coincidence that the president of the Parisian club granted an interview to the Parisianlast week, in which he said this: “We don’t want any more bling, sequins, it’s over.”

AccordingEl País, PSG reportedly assured Neymar’s father that he will pay every penny of his son’s contract. Knowing that Neymar Jr is still linked to the resident of the Parc des Princes until June 2027, this represents a sum of around 200 million euros. It’s unlikely that any club would want to take on such an amount, so the most realistic option is for Neymar to be hired. PSG would even be ready to pay part of the salary of ney in his new formation.

Neymar wants to win a Ballon d’Or away from PSG

Neymar, meanwhile, revealed to his confidants that he felt humbled by the situation and hoped he could prove the Qatari owners of PSG that they were wrong about him and that he was capable of leading a club. from the world top to the heights. The Brazilian still dreams of returning to FC Barcelona. At 30 and five months from the World Cup in Qatar, the footballer sees his current situation as a challenge and told his friends that his goal now is to win the golden ball away from PSG. But for that, it will first be necessary that a club wishes to acquire his services, even on loan.

The rumor mill around a transfer of Neymar (30) is running at full speed at the end of June. “He has to come to Chelsea. If that happens, it will be great”, recently declared his compatriot Thiago Silva, who has also worn the Parisian jacket for many years. Neymar is still under contract until 2027 at PSG, where he receives a salary of around 40 million euros net per season. However, it is no longer considered one of the centerpieces in the new Parisian project. Until now, President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi thought that doing everything to keep Neymar happy would be the best solution for him to express himself at his best, but after five seasons of failure in the Champions League, PSG have changed their If Kylian Mbappé did not finally give in to the sirens of Real Madrid and finally chose to continue the adventure in the French capital, it is also because PSG decided to make him their new iron. sports spear. According to the insiders of the Parisian club, Mbappé would also have had a say in the organization of the club. The striker is said to have been pushing for Leonardo, the sporting director, to be removed from his position. The Brazilian is the man behind Neymar’s arrival at PSG in 2017. Mbappé also realized what everyone already knew: his Brazilian friend can’t stand the training routine and of rehabilitation. It was also what Mauricio Pochettino was referring to when he said in a press conference before the Christmas break that “no player should be above the team.” A representative of the French champion contacted Neymar’s father last week to let him know that PSG are looking for a way out for his son. This information was first revealed by RMC before being confirmed by El País. A source close to Al-Khelaifi is said to be behind these revelations. It is also no coincidence that the president of the Parisian club granted an interview to the Parisian last week, in which he declared this: “We no longer want bling bling, glitter, it’s over. “According to El País, PSG have assured Neymar’s father that he will pay every penny of his son’s contract. Knowing that Neymar Jr is still linked to the resident of the Parc des Princes until June 2027, this represents a sum of around 200 million euros. It’s unlikely that any club would want to take on such an amount so the most realistic option is for Neymar to be hired. PSG would even be ready to pay part of Ney’s salary in his new formation. Neymar, meanwhile, revealed to his confidants that he felt humiliated by the situation and that he hoped he could prove to the Qatari owners of PSG that they were wrong about him and that he was capable of leading a top club in the world to the top. The Brazilian still dreams of returning to FC Barcelona. At 30 and five months from the World Cup in Qatar, the footballer sees his current situation as a challenge and has told his friends that his aim now is to win the Ballon d’Or away from PSG. But for that, it will first be necessary that a club wishes to acquire his services, even on loan.