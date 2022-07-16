PSG, its ambitions, the pressure… Hugo Ekitike sets the bar very high

Since this Friday, Hugo Ekitike is officially a PSG player. In an interview with the club media, he announced the colors in his new club.

“Paris Saint-Germain is pleased to announce the arrival of Hugo Ekitiké from Stade de Reims. The French striker is on loan, with an option to buy, until the end of the season.formalized the Parisian club the arrival of the young French prodigy in the capital.

In the process, the striker of Cameroonian origin, whom Samuel Eto’o hopes to convince to play for the Indomitable Lions, revealed his ambitions with the Reds and Blues. The one who will now share the same locker room as the superstars Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappé among others is not afraid.

“Paris is the choice of the heart!” I obviously feel a lot of joy and pride to be involved with PSG. It is an immense pride to be here. »Ekitike first told the PSG-TV.

“I want to show the fans that I’m going to give it my all. I want to bring my touch, my character and my way of appropriating football, but also to have my impact in the game and show how I play. »adds the third Parisian recruit.

🎙️ @hekitike9 : “Paris is the choice of the heart” ❤️💙#WelcomeHugo — Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) July 16, 2022

