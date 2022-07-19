PSG: It’s confirmed, Lionel Messi is preparing very heavy

Football – PSG

Posted on July 19 at 3:45 p.m. by Arthur Montagne



After a more than complicated season, Lionel Messi will be able to benefit from a complete preparation this summer. And as the World Cup looms in Qatar at the end of the season, the Argentinian already seems to be in great shape. A good omen for the PSG season.

Last summer, Lionel Messi went through a very delicate period. Indeed, after his title in Copa America with Argentina, The Pulga thought to return to Barcelona to extend his contract which had just ended. And yet, when he arrived, Joan Laporta told him it was impossible. Lionel Messi was therefore on the market and the PSG jumped at this opportunity. But his first season in Paris fell far short of expectations.

Mercato – PSG: Lionel Messi has a huge choice to make https://t.co/NH5Nbyz87T pic.twitter.com/9LCR3SxkYQ — Le10Sport_PSG (@le10sport_psg) July 19, 2022

Placed in 10, Messi impresses

But his second season could well be of a much higher level. According to information from Parisian , Lionel Messi impresses with his motivation and involvement in training while the PSG is currently in Japan preparing for his season. During the tactical set-up, Lionel Messi was positioned in number 10 behind Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. And obviously, it promises for the season.

The World Cup in sight