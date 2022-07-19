PSG: It’s confirmed, Lionel Messi is preparing very heavy
Football – PSG
After a more than complicated season, Lionel Messi will be able to benefit from a complete preparation this summer. And as the World Cup looms in Qatar at the end of the season, the Argentinian already seems to be in great shape. A good omen for the PSG season.
Last summer, Lionel Messi went through a very delicate period. Indeed, after his title in Copa America with Argentina, The Pulga thought to return to Barcelona to extend his contract which had just ended. And yet, when he arrived, Joan Laporta told him it was impossible. Lionel Messi was therefore on the market and the PSG jumped at this opportunity. But his first season in Paris fell far short of expectations.
Mercato – PSG: Lionel Messi has a huge choice to make https://t.co/NH5Nbyz87T pic.twitter.com/9LCR3SxkYQ
— Le10Sport_PSG (@le10sport_psg) July 19, 2022
Placed in 10, Messi impresses
But his second season could well be of a much higher level. According to information from Parisian, Lionel Messi impresses with his motivation and involvement in training while the PSG is currently in Japan preparing for his season. During the tactical set-up, Lionel Messi was positioned in number 10 behind Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. And obviously, it promises for the season.
The World Cup in sight
It must be said that as the adds The Parisian, Lionel Messi repeats to his relatives that he will do everything to arrive in the best possible conditions at the World Cup in Qatar at the end of the year. This is the last colossal goal of his extraordinary career. Lionel Messi has won everything, he only needs a title of World Champion, which requires exemplary preparation which could well benefit the PSG.
Related Articles
- PSG: It’s confirmed, Lionel Messi is preparing very heavy
- PSG: Mbappé’s 5 main goals this season