PSG: It’s confirmed, the great Lionel Messi is finally back

Posted on September 25, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. by Hugo Chirossel



While Argentina won against Honduras in a friendly match (3-0), Lionel Scaloni gave news of Lionel Messi, author of a double during this meeting. The Argentine coach sees him happy and having fun on the pitch, which is the result of an adaptation now over at Paris Saint-Germain, as La Pulga recently confided. Messi is ready to chain the meetings, with the World Cup in sight.

After a complicated first year, Lionel Messi found his marks in the Paris Saint Germain. The Argentinian international is more comfortable in the French capital and it shows on the pitch. He has 6 goals and 8 assists in all competitions since the start of the season. A return to form that delights the PSGbut also his coach, less than two months from the start of the World Cup to Qatar.

“I see him well, I see him happy”

Lionel Scaloni spoke about Lionel Messiafter the victory against Honduras in a friendly match (0-3) during which he scored twice: ” The important thing is that he is well, that he is comfortable, that he likes to play football. If he doesn’t like it… we’re not going to do well. I think he appreciates his team. It is important. Everyone likes to see him on the pitch. The more he benefits, the more we all benefit. I see him well, I see him happy. I hope it will continue like this “, he confided, reports Tyc Sports .

“I feel different from last year”

As the main interested party confided, he is now installed in the PSG and feels good in his new environment. ” I feel good, I feel different from last year. I knew it was going to be like this. I have already said it. I had a bad time, never really found myself “, said Lionel Messi. The Argentine is focused on World Cuppossibly his last as a player.

