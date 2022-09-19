PSG: it’s official, Mbappé has just broken the Lionel Messi hegemony

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG – GOAL INFO! : Kimpembe hoped for in the Premier League, De Vrij and Koulibaly waiting

When he’s not shining on the pitch, Kylian Mbappé immediately knows how to get noticed in another area. Erased last night at Groupama Stadium during PSG’s victory against OL (1-0), the world champion has now become the highest paid player on the football planet. According to the sports finance site Sportico, Mbappé is now ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The study, which takes into account the salaries of the players as well as their income linked to sponsorship contracts, indicates that the French will receive 125 million euros this year!

Mbappé, € 105 million in salary at PSG?

No less than 105 million euros would correspond to Mbappé’s salary – more than double that of the two players mentioned – to which must be added around 20 million euros of contracts with brands such as Nike, Hublot, Electronic Arts, Dior, Oakley and Sorare, among others.

In terms of sponsorship, the PSG star remains very far from Cristiano Ronaldo, second on the list, who receives 60 million euros in contracts, more than his salary at Manchester United, valued at 53 million euros annually. Messi, third, receives 110 million euros a year, 62 of which come from his Parisian salary. Neymar follows this podium, with Mohamed Salah in fifth place.

