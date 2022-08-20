Football – PSG

PSG: Jackpot for PSG thanks to Lionel Messi

Posted on August 20, 2022 at 03:00 by Thibault Morlain



From a sporting point of view, Lionel Messi’s first year with PSG was not a success. Landed from FC Barcelona, ​​the Argentinian had great difficulty adapting. However, this operation remains a success for the club of the capital. Indeed, this arrival of Messi has allowed PSG to explode its marketing income.

Shirt sales dominated by Messi

The Chiringuito thus took stock of the economic fallout from the arrival of Lionel Messi at the PSG. And for the club of the capital, it is obviously the jackpot. First of all, the Argentine is said to have skyrocketed shirt sales, selling more than all the other players combined. In total, the flocked jerseys Messi represent 60% of the total.

Multiplying partners

Besides that, there are the new partners who arrived at the PSG. And Lionel Messi would be at the origin of several. According to the Iberian media, 10 new partners would thus have arrived thanks to the former star of the FC Barcelona.