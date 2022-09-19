Football – PSG

PSG: Kylian Mbappé finally dethrones Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi

Posted on September 19, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. by The editorial staff



Kylian Mbappé’s contract extension at PSG caused a stir a few weeks ago. In addition to the sporting aspect of such a coup, the financial aspect was scrutinized very closely. And with his new salary following his contract extension, Kylian Mbappé has finally managed to dethrone the two superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The 10 Sport brings you a roundup of the highest paid players in football in 2022.

1 – Kylian Mbappe, €125m

It finally happened: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are no longer the two highest paid players on the football planet. In 2022, they are overtaken by a certain Kylian Mbappe. Since his contract extension at PSG a few months ago, the French international found himself with €125m in salary, according to a study carried out by Sportico . Of this sum, €105 million corresponds to his salary at PSGwhile the remaining €20m comes from the French international’s various contracts with major brands.

France team: Mbappé calls for a revolution, Le Graët gives him a terrible response https://t.co/BNnS7AGgW3 pic.twitter.com/Etfkcg4DGe — le10sport (@le10sport) September 19, 2022

2 – Cristiano Ronaldo, €113m

The second place in this ranking is now occupied by Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese international receives €12m less than Kylian Mbappe for the year 2022. Indeed, his salary at Manchester United is €53m, while it receives €60m through contracts with brands. He therefore becomes the 2nd highest paid footballer on the planet, but the one who receives the most via brands.

3 – Lionel Messi, €110m

On the bottom step of the podium is therefore Lionel Messi. The teammate of Kylian Mbappe to PSG would indeed receive 62M€ in salary within PSG, and therefore 48M€ via contracts with brands. Despite its status and its last Ballon d’Or won in 2021, Lionel Messi is therefore not the highest paid player on the planet.

4 – Neymar, €91m

the PSG pays its stars well, it’s no secret. And the positioning of Neymar in this ranking confirms this fact. At the foot of the podium, the Brazilian will receive, in 2022, 91M€. PSG pays him a salary of €56m, coupled with ancillary income of €35m. He is the last player in the PSG in the top 10 highest paid players on the planet.