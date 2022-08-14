PSG: Kylian Mbappé – Neymar Jr, nothing is going right

PSG won 5-2 against Montpellier HSC on Saturday, the opportunity to observe a cold between 2 players from Paris Saint-Germain Kylian Mappé and Neymar.

PSG: What’s going on between Mbappé and Neymar?

Did Neymar’s activism for the arrival of Lionel Messi at PSG leave traces in his relationship with Kylian Mbappé? While he hoped to form Paris Saint-Germain’s main star duo with the Brazilian, Mbappé could find himself in third place among Paris Saint-Germain’s most important players.

Remember, the former As Monaco striker even thought about leaving the capital club this summer. The wondrous financial offers from Parisian leaders got the better of his frustrations. But we have to believe that nothing is definitively settled despite the measures taken by the Paris SG officials.

Indeed, to extend Kylian Mbappé’s contract at Paris Saint-Germain, the leaders have put their hands in their pockets and not just a little. The French striker is now one of the highest paid sportsmen on the planet. With a net salary of 25 million euros accompanied by a loyalty bonus of 15 million euros, the teammate of Presnel Kimpembe and Marco Verratti is guaranteed to secure his old age.

Paris Saint-Germain: What is the problem between Mbappé and Neymar?

Mbappé receives 40 million euros net per season at Paris Saint-Germain (i.e. 51,282,048€ gross/year) while Neymar is at 48M€, i.e. 37.4 million euros net per season. The Brazilian had no problem with Kylian’s extension and the emoluments that go with it. However, he has taken some steps to let his leaders know that he is far from just any player.

Every summer since playing for PSG, Neymar has returned to pre-season overweight and this has had a negative impact on his performance. With Kylian’s rise to power, which clearly dethroned him last season in the eyes of his leaders, the Brazilian has taken the greatest care of his physical form.

Coach striker Christophe Galtier vowed to show the world his real level this season. To do this, Neymar is counting on the help, not of Kylian Mbappé but of Lionel Messi. Knowing this, Mbappé is offended and this was seen in his first PSG-Montpellier match (5-2).

PSG-Montpellier: Paris is a hit, but Mbappé and Neymar move away

During the PSG-Montpellier match counting for the 2nd day of Ligue 1, the ambient cold between the two attackers was seen. It was Kylian Mbappé who unblocked the situation with a well-worked strike on the ground, pushing Falaye Sacko to an autogoal. But before this work, the Bondynois striker had missed a penalty. And when the goal granted to Sacko was validated, Neymar did not show any particular enthusiasm as usual.

In return, Kylian Mbappé also celebrated Neymar Jr’s goals with a lot of moderation. To avoid giving food for thought to the media, the coach and the players of PSG preferred to direct attention to a state of personal dissatisfaction to justify the sulky attitude of the striker of the France team.

The Team evokes Kylian’s personal concerns

The daily The Team, was quick to say that Kylian Mbappé was embarrassed by personal problems to justify his lack of enthusiasm during the PSG-Montpellier match. This information is confirmed by RMC Sports.

Marco Verrati, speaking late in the game, claimed Mauricio Pochettino’s former favorite was not happy with his performance. “It’s nice when he’s angry” because he believes: “It means that he cares a lot about our team, that he wants to do well, that he wants to make a difference.”

Christophe Galtier also returned to the subject, confiding: “… Again, Kylian had played 45, 60 and 30 minutes during the preparation. His last match was 3 weeks ago. I knew it was going to cost him on a physical level. That’s anecdotal .”

Coach Christophe Galtier, Coupe de France finalist with OGC Nice, added: “He’s a competitor, he wants to be good, he wants to be good fast.”

The 55-year-old technician nevertheless qualified his player’s ardor by saying that a “high-level footballer, it’s not on / off” and that “it takes a little time to regain 100% of his athletic abilities”, something on which he is not worried about his attacker.

When Neymar likes an anti-Mbappé post

We are therefore waiting for the next matches of Sergio Ramos, Renato Sanches and the Neymar – Mbappé duo to find out more about the atmosphere within the team. Except that we won’t have to wait so long to have new clues regarding Neymar’s recent reaction to an anti-Mbappé publication.

Messages published on social networks and liked by the Brazilian revive the rumors of his bad agreement with the French. “Now it’s official, Mbappé is the penalty taker at PSG. Clearly, it’s a matter of contract, because in no club in the world where Neymar plays, it is not possible to make him the second shooter, none!! It seems that because of the contract, Kylian Mbappé is the owner of PSG!!

This first not very corporate message was liked by the Brazilian with his official account. “Today in the PSG match, Neymar scored and HUMILIATED the goalkeeper from the penalty spot. Mbappé, on the other hand, hit very badly and missed after the game, the coach said Mbappé would be the main penalty taker for the season. Nonsense!”, Another message pleading his cause that the Brazilian again appreciated.