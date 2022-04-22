PSG – Lens: At what time and on which channel to watch the match?

PSG – RC Lens: on which channel is the match broadcast?

Paris Saint-Germain, already champion of France 2021-2022 at 99.99%, can officially be crowned with their 10th title tomorrow evening. With the reception of Lens at the Parc des Princes, the Parisians will try to validate this new coronation in front of their public. The meeting will be broadcast exclusively on CANAL+ Décalé at 9 p.m. this Saturday, April 23.

PSG – RC Lens: odds and predictions for the match

PSG, leader, faces Lens, 7th in the championship. The first leg had been largely dominated by the Sang et Or, but had conceded a draw at the very end of the match against the Parisians (1-1). This time, Kylian Mbappé’s teammates will play at home (undefeated this season at the Parc des Princes), and are keen to officially validate their 10th French championship title. One more trophy that will make the capital club the most successful team in Ligue 1, tied with AS Saint-Étienne. The odds: PSG (1.25) – draw (5.75) – RC Lens (9). PMU.fr offers you up to €100, refunded in cash, on your first losing bet.

PSG – RC Lens: the probable line-ups

PSG : Donnarumma – Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes – Verratti, Gueye, Danilo Pereira – Neymar Jr, Mbappé, Messi.

: Donnarumma – Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes – Verratti, Gueye, Danilo Pereira – Neymar Jr, Mbappé, Messi. RC Lens : Fariñez – Gradit, Danso, Wooh – Clauss, Doucouré, Fofana, Machado – David Costa, Sotoca, Kalimuendlo.

See you tomorrow evening at 8:45 p.m. on CANAL + Décalé to follow the PSG – Lens match live and exclusively.