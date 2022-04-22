PSG / Lens – Optimism for the return of Messi – Canal Supporters PSG 24-7

Despite his big victory on the lawn of Angers SCO (3-0) this Wednesday, PSG must still wait to definitively obtain his 10th title of champion of France. Thus, this Saturday for the reception of the RC Lens by Arnaud Kalimuendothe club from the capital will finally be able to win this famous symbolic title in the history of French football, on a par with AS Saint Etienne. Indeed, a single point will suffice to Kylian Mbappe and his teammates, regardless of the result of OM (which faces Stade de Reims this Sunday evening). And for this encounter with Blood & Gold, Mauricio Pochettino could count on the return of some players.

Indeed, the PSG should be able to rely on MNM this week-end. While Neymar Jr will return from suspension and that Kylian Mbappe continues to perform on the various lawns of Ligue 1, a doubt remained around Leo Messi. Victim of an inflammation of the Achilles tendon and absent against Angers, the 34-year-old Argentinian should make his return against the RC Lens, as reported The Parisian through its website. “We will still have to consolidate this diagnosis, but the trend was rather favorable this Thursday, two days before the meeting. »

Regarding, Marco Verratti (contusion and effusion of the left knee) and Presnel Kimpembe (pain in the right knee), it will still be necessary to be patient and see the evolution of their injury, “but their return to competition is far from being confirmed”precise LP. For Ander Herrera, he resumed training on Thursday but his presence in the group is still uncertain. Among the official packages, Leandro Paredes (pubalgia) and Julian Draxler (meniscus) were operated on recently whileAbdou Diallo continues its recovery work on the sidelines of the group. At last, Mauro Icardiinjured in the warm-up last night, felt a pain in the hamstrings and will therefore forfeit against the Lensois.