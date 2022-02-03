Psg, Leonardo in the storm: Pochettino remains because there are no alternatives. And in June Messi can leave | First page

Great tension. The defeat in the first knockout round of the French Cup against Nice made the situation hot at Paris Saint-Germain, now on the brink of the abyss. What was supposed to be a season full of successes, after a pharaonic transfer market, risks becoming a big flop, which not even the final success in Ligue 1, now more than likely, will be able to avoid. In August came the defeat in the Super Cup against Lille, who in May had already denied him the title of champion of France, on Monday the disappointment against the men of the black beast Galtier, who closed a bitter January even on the market front.

FLOP – Leonardo is accused, who had to work massively in exit, with the aim of cashing in 100 million, without reaching the goal. The former Milan only managed to lend Rafinha (Real Sociedad) and Sergio Rico (Mallorca), but did not get rid of the various Dagba, Ebimbe, Kurzawa, Diallo and above all Icardi. A failure that blocked the entry market and the arrival of Ndombele, who instead returned to Lyon. The Brazilian is also responsible for the Pochettino management: secondo Le Parisien the Argentine remained in Paris despite everyone wanting his head because there was no substitute, with Zidane being courted but not convinced he was taking on a team of badly assembled stickers.

MESSI, GOODBYE SIGNS – Another Argentine is back in the crosshairs of the French press, Lionel Messi. The summer hit of 2021, continues to be a fish out of water, seems to have passed by chance and taken at the last moment for not playing in 10. His numbers, 6 goals and 6 assists in 18 games, cannot be satisfactory for a Martian like him, called to do more in the double Champions League match against Real Madrid. A stage on which, probably, the future will depend: in case of failure to conquer the Cup, the farewell could arrive, one year before the expiry of the contract. Maybe to return to Barcelona, ​​his home, which he misses.