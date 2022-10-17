PSG: Lionel Messi absent from collective training and package for Benfica

Lionel Messi did not participate in collective training this Monday morning with PSG. And, according to our information, the Argentinian will not be in the group this Tuesday evening for the reception of Benfica. The Argentinian had returned from last Wednesday’s trip to Lisbon (1-1) with calf discomfort. Despite “reassuring examinations”, the Parisian striker had remained in care all weekend, not taking part in Saturday’s trip to Reims (0-0).

This Monday, the former Barça was therefore still not on the lawn of the Camp des Loges alongside Neymar or Kylian Mbappé. His package is recorded for Tuesday’s meeting, the recovery period being too short. No risk will be taken with the Argentinian’s calf in view of the next club matches and, concerning him, with the World Cup in six weeks. Between Benfica and the clasico on Sunday evening against OM, the Parisians will have five days of recovery.