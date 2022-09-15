Entertainment

PSG: Lionel Messi actor in a TV series

Lionel Messi participated in the filming of an Argentine television series called “The Protectors”, which was very successful in its first season.

A conversion idea? At 34, Lionel Messi still has a few years ahead of him before hanging up his boots. But once his career is over, he could go into the cinema. The seven-time Ballon d’or took his first steps as an actor in an Argentine television series called “The Protectors”. The PSG striker will play as a guest in season 2 of this soap opera, which tells the story of three representatives of footballers.

After the success of the 1st season, which had eight episodes, Lionel Messi will make an appearance during the first episode. While the filming, which has just ended, took place between Buenos Aires and Paris, the native of Rosario notably made his acting qualities speak for themselves during a scene shot in an apartment located in the French capital. .

Lionel Messi has become the 3rd top scorer in the history of the selections.

“It really surprised us all, not only his human quality, but also his acting,” confided one of the main actors of the series about the former Barcelona player. But to see Lionel Messi on the screen, you will have to be a little patient. This new season should only be broadcast from 2023 on the Star+ channel.

