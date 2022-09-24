Entertainment

PSG: Lionel Messi advised this Xavi star

Posted on September 22, 2022 at 11:45 p.m. by The editorial staff

Arrived last winter at FC Barcelona, ​​Ferran Torres is having a very complicated start to the season with the Catalan club. Very efficient when he arrived, the Spaniard is regularly criticized at the moment. But to climb the slope, the protege of Xavi can count on the advice of Lionel Messi. Indeed, this summer, it was exchanged between Ferran Torres and the Argentinian. .

Arrived last winter at FC Barcelona from Manchester City, Ferran Torres will have made a successful debut under its new colors, despite a few missed matches. Often criticized since the start of the season, the Spanish striker would have received advice from a PSG player during his last vacation in Ibiza.

Ferran Torres sits at the same table as Messi

As specified by the Spanish media brand, Ferran Torres would have sat at the same table as Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi. During a long discussion, the two players wanted to give advice to the new player of the FC Barcelonawhich does not appear as an indisputable holder with Xavi this season. A situation that can be difficult for the player a few months before the World Cup.

Ferran Torres watches the World Cup with anxiety

Indeed, despite the satisfactory performance of Ferran Torres With l’Spain teamthe situation of the former striker of Manchester City begins to worry the player, he who has not scored with the Roja for 5 meetings.

