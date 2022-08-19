PSG: Lionel Messi appointed ambassador to Saudi Arabia

Paris Saint Germain and Argentina footballer Lionel Messi traveled to Jeddah this week after the Saudi Tourism Authority appointed the Parisian star as its official brand ambassador.

The appointment of one of the world’s best-known sports celebrities to promote tourism underscores the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s very ambitious plans to increase the value of the sector in the country.

Messi – who traveled to King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah on Monday for his official unveiling as ambassador – has become an icon in the world of football after more than 20 years at Barcelona where he scored more than 750 career goals with Barca.

In a message posted on Twitter, Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb said: “I am happy to welcome Lionel Messi to Saudi Arabia. We are delighted for you to explore the treasure of the Red Sea, the season of Jeddah and our ancient history. This is not his first visit to the Kingdom and it will not be the last”.

A controversial partnership

For the French press, this new role of the Argentine striker in the Saudi kingdom could raise questions, especially in a context where relations between Qatar and Saudi Arabia are not the most peaceful. But, it seems that the capital club was informed of this contract, whose partnership would be even older than the signing of Leo Messi at PSG last summer.

