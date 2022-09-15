PSG: Lionel Messi caught in spite of himself in a rape case

Scorer Wednesday night against Maccabi Haifa (3-1) in the Champions League, Lionel Messi exchanged his shirt with an opposing player at the end of the match. A gesture from the Pulga which sparked a controversy in Israel because of the Haifa player’s dark past.

Very fit with PSG at the start of the season, Lionel Messi still delivered a great performance on Wednesday evening in the Champions League. On the road to Maccabi Haifa on the second day of Group H, the Argentine striker scored a goal and delivered an assist for a 3-1 victory for the Parisians. Enough to allow him to become the only player to score at least one goal in 18 straight seasons, overtaking his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

But for the past few hours, the Pulga has been caught up in a dark controversy in Israel. And for good reason, the 35-year-old exchanged his shirt with Maccabi striker Omer Atzili at the end of the game. A gesture that has drawn criticism because of the past of the opposing player who drags several extra-sporting files. The Israeli winger is indeed cited in a big sex scandal involving the use of drugs and the rape of a 15-year-old girl. Despite the media boom triggered by the case, the player had not been sanctioned by his club even if the investigation into this case is still ongoing.

Lionel Messi may not have known it, but he gave his shirt to Omer Atzili tonight. A player involved in a sex scandal for two years, drugging and raping with a teammate two 15-year-old girls. Which continues as if nothing had happened.https://t.co/CE7SYDfY3h — Match sheet 🇱🇰 (@fdematch) September 14, 2022

