PSG: Lionel Messi contacts Barça for a return?

Lionel Messi reportedly phoned Xavi to let him know he wanted to return. Joan Laporta could call him soon, while PSG would be willing to terminate his contract.





According to information provided by The Chiringuito, Lionel Messi has taken the first step towards a possible return to Barca. The Ballon d’Or would have called Xavi, the Catalan coach, to tell him of his desire to return. Joan Laporta could call back the Argentinian next week to discuss the subject.

PSG ready to terminate his contract?

This Tuesday, TdF also discusses the situation of the PSG striker. According to his information, the Emir of Qatar was disappointed by the season achieved by the former Barcelonan, in relation to his emoluments (40 million euros net per season). After Kylian Mbappé’s extension, he would like to wipe the slate clean of the two superstars Neymar and Lionel Messi. Luis Campos would also consider them useless to aim higher in the Champions League. The Portuguese leader has even already discussed it with the two players and an agreement could be reached for the termination of the second. Neymar would interest Chelsea and Manchester United.

Last season, Lionel Messi scored 11 goals and gave 15 assists in 34 appearances for PSG. The Parisian club obtained his services for free, at the end of his commitment with FC Barcelona.