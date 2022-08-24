PSG: Lionel Messi enjoys a luxurious meal with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo and his children

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Lionel Messi enjoyed a sumptuous but serene lunch with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo and three sons Mateo, Thiago and Ciro in Paris.

Having left Barcelona after 17 trophy-laden seasons, Lionel Messi struggled to find his footing in his debut season in Paris. Messi scored just 11 goals for the club in 34 games across all competitions which was pretty poor.

Luckily for the PSG supporters, Messi has seemingly vouched for turning the tide this season and he’s emerged as one of their best performers over the past couple of weeks.

On Sunday night (August 21), the Argentine striker netted once and provided an assist as Paris Saint-Germain secured an emphatic 7-1 win over Lille in Ligue 1. After his impressive display, he took his family for a luxurious lunch in Paris. Giving his followers a glimpse of the lovely lunch he shared with his family, Lionel Messi posted a photo on Instagram:

Messi, who scored six goals in 26 Ligue 1 games last season, already has three league goals to his name in as many games this term. The Argentine superstar will be looking to extend his purple patch when they take on Monaco in the French top flight this Sunday (August 28).

Mauricio Pochettino has had his moments in charge of PSG but the former Tottenham Hotspur boss has failed to get the most out of Messi in the 2021-22 season. His successor, Christophe Galtier, has taken steps in the right direction to do so this season.

He gave Messi the freedom to express himself fully. Deployed in the hole behind Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, Messi can not only carry the ball happily, but he can also drop deep to help the midfield. Depending on the opponent, Galtier can change Messi’s role as he sees fit.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has also seemed more in tune with Neymar and Mbappé this season, with the trio reading each other’s moves perfectly. If they maintain that, it could be incredibly difficult for defenders to stop them making a devastating impact in the Champions League this season.