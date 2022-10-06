Football – PSG

PSG: Lionel Messi explodes an incredible record

Published on October 7, 2022 at 00:00



This Wednesday evening against Benfica, Lionel Messi turned into a scorer. Thanks to this achievement, the Pulga now holds an incredible record. Indeed, the PSG number 30 is the one and only to have scored against 40 different teams in the Champions League during his brilliant career.

Since the start of the season, Lionel Messi (35) has regained his luster. Struggling in his first season at PSG, the Pulga pulled its head above water in the offseason. Indeed, Lionel Messi is back in great shape since the recovery. Chaining high-flying performances, Lionel Messi was also decisive this Wednesday evening against Benfica in Champions League.

Leo Messi goalscorer against Benfica

For the third game of PSG in Champions League, the men of Christophe Galtier had to move on the lawn of Benfica. And unfortunately for the Parisian club, he could not return to Paris only with a dot. Indeed, the PSG and Benfica were neutralized this Wednesday evening (1-1). The two clubs therefore continue to share first place in Group H.

Lionel Messi, the only one to have scored against 40 clubs in the UCL

And yet, the meeting had started well for the PSG, since Lionel Messi opened the scoring with a splendid strike. Author of an XXL match, the Pulga failed to lead his people to victory, since Danilo Pereira was pushed to the fault in the penalty area Gianluigi Donnarumma, author of an own goal.

Leo Messi, second top scorer in UCL history