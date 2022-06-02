PSG: Lionel Messi finally lives again … far from Paris Saint-Germain!

Football – PSG

Posted on June 2, 2022 at 10:15 a.m. by Axel Cornic

Arrived last summer, Lionel Messi did not really have a huge impact at Paris Saint-Germain, with big problems adapting. Now with Argentina, the seven-time Ballon d’Or seems to be coming back to life and those around him confirm the problems he has encountered at PSG in recent months…

Some claim that we have not yet seen the real Lionel Messi to Paris Saint Germain. Arrived from heart rate Barcelona a year ago from FC Barcelonawho could not get him to sign a new contract, the seven-time Ballon d’Or does not seem to have got used to his new Parisian life and he emptied his bag quite recently, in a long interview granted to the Argentinian media. Messi mentions in particular the problems encountered by his family, but he explains above all that he never really wanted to leave the Barca to join the PSG ! ” After a lifetime spent in the same place it’s not easy, especially at my age because it’s another thing to do it younger, when you’re prepared and somewhere you wanted it said Messi, at the microphone of TyC Sports . ” At that time I did not want this change, I did not imagine it, I did not think about it and the truth is that it was a difficult year “. However, his contract continues until June 2023 and it is difficult to see the PSG let go so easily…

Another Messi with Argentina