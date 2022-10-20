Football – PSG

PSG: Lionel Messi gives his big favorites for Qatar

Published on October 19, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.



In just over a month, the World Cup will begin in Qatar. The opportunity for the various players to make their predictions. Questioned by the English press, Lionel Messi revealed his big favorites for the competition. According to the PSG player, Brazil and France will be the most capable of being crowned World Champions.

The World Cup in Qatar is fast approaching and the various observers are beginning to make their predictions. They also agreed to place the BrazilI’Argentina and the France among the main favorites in the competition. Asked about DirecTV Sports Lionel Messi also gave his opinion to the question.

“Brazil and France are the two big candidates to win the World Cup”

While theArgentina is one of the big favorites for World champion, Lionel Messi also wanted to make his prognosis. According to number 30 of the PSGonly two teams stand out. “We always say the same great teams. But, if I have to choose, Brazil and France are the two big candidates to win the World Cup. They have the same group for a long time, they work well. »

“They have impressive players”