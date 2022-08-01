PSG: Lionel Messi has a Dani Alves record in his sights

Lionel Messi has a Dani Alves record in his sights. After winning the Champions Trophy on Sunday, the Argentine superstar has just gleaned his 41st trophy of his career. He is now two lengths behind the Brazilian, who holds the record for winning the most trophies.

Dani Alves is the player with the most trophies in football history with 43 titles. But the Brazilian right-back’s record is now under threat from one of his former FC Barcelona teammates. It’s about the Argentine genius who is getting closer and closer. Lionel Messi now has 41 trophies after successively winning the French Ligue 1 the previous season and the Champions Trophy on Sunday. The former FC Barcelona player is therefore two titles away from catching up with Daniel Alves.

The Brazilian right-back is nearing the end of his career and is now playing in the Mexican league at Pumas. Leo Messi, the member of Paris Saint-Germain, could benefit from a few more years to catch up with Alves. Ligue 1 being promised to PSG, the champion of France still has the opportunity to glean several trophies next season. A great boon for Messi to go down in history, surpassing Alves.