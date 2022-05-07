Entertainment

PSG. Lionel Messi, hit in the ribs, absent against Troyes? . Sport

Lionel Messi could miss the penultimate home match of Paris Saint-Germain this season, with the reception of Troyes this Sunday, May 8 (8:45 p.m.), on behalf of the 36th day of Ligue 1. The club of the capital has indeed communicated, in its pre-match medical point, that paracostal pain had forced the Golden Ball to train separately.

An already full infirmary

Yes “a new point” must be “carried out tomorrow morning”, the Argentinian striker could fill the long list of absentees for this meeting against Troyes. Paris Saint-Germain already deplores the absence of Leandro Paredes, away from the field for a month because of pubalgia, but also of Julian Draxler and Mauro Icardi, whose return is close.

The unavailability of Colin Dagba, Layvin Kurzawa and Ismaël Gharbi are also to be noted, on the Parisian side.

