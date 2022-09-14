Football – PSG

PSG: Lionel Messi involved in the Neymar-Mbappé clash?

Posted on September 14, 2022 at 9:10 a.m. by Guillaume de Saint Sauveur updated on September 14, 2022 at 11:13 a.m.



While Neymar and Kylian Mbappé have been under intense internal tension since the start of the season at PSG, Lionel Messi has tried to play luxury mediators to calm the clash between his two attacking friends. A role that the Argentinian international has tried to hold with all his experience.

Messi accepted Mbappé’s new status

THE TEAM announces that unlike Neymar, Lionel Messi fully accepted the new status of number one penalty shooter of Kylian Mbappedirectly linked to his contract extension, and the former player of the FC Barcelona is now trying to ease tensions.

The conciliator

Indeed, according to the sports daily, Lionel Messi would have calmed down Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at the time of their text explanation following the penaltygate of the match PSG–Montpellier (5-2), during which they hung on. The Argentinian striker, close to Neymar for almost ten years now, has tried to reconcile the positions between the two men to ease tensions. It remains to be seen whether this substantive work will have been productive.