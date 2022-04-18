PSG: “Lionel Messi is a real disaster”; when Dimitri Payet humiliates the Argentinian (video)

The announced clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique de Marseille did not really lead to a great football match, but what about the individual performance of Lionel Messi.

La Pulga and its seven Ballons d’Or were little seen at the Parc des Princes, and in particular during a very poor second period offered by the two teams. Author of three goals and thirteen assists in Ligue 1, whistled at certain times of the season by PSG supporters, the Argentine star is having a complicated season and it is not this game against OM that will fix the things.

This is what Nabil Djellit thinks the day after this PSG-OM. “Lionel Messi no longer passes a dribble. He is taken back every time and even makes bad choices. It’s a monstrous flop. This match confirms to me what I’ve been thinking from the start… Messi doesn’t want to be there. To say that it is erased is an understatement”, launched the journalist on Twitter.

It’s obvious, Lionel Messi is no longer as fluid in the game and, on Sunday evening against OM, he lost many duels against relentless Marseille pressing. His strokes of genius are no longer there, as on a free kick 20 meters from Mandanda’s goal, on which he found the stands as he shook the skylight with Barça.

If Lionel Messi is responsible for this pathetic match, he is obviously not the only culprit, far from it. “This PSG is weak, I think we don’t really measure the gap between XXL investments and such a poor rendering,” said the journalist on his Twitter account.

In the meantime, the former Barcelonan could afford this Wednesday, April 20 in Angers the 38th title of his long career, and the first in the jersey of Paris Saint-Germain.