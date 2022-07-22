PSG: Lionel Messi is arrested internally

Football – PSG

Arrived last summer at the end of his contract with FC Barcelona, ​​Lionel Messi had a very difficult first season with PSG. Nevertheless, the sevenfold Ballon d’Or is eagerly awaited this season as explained by Pablo Sarabia who will play for the first time alongside La Pulga.

Last summer, Lionel Messi had his contract terminated FC Barcelona and Joan Laporta told him that he could not stay in Catalonia. Caught off guard, the Argentinian therefore set out to find a new club. And the PSG jumped at the chance to recruit him free. However, the first season of Lionel Messi in Paris did not meet expectations.

Sarabia is waiting for the great Messi

Back from a loan Sporting CP, Pablo Sarabia learn to discover Lionel Messi. And for the Spanish international, the number 30 of the PSG going to have a great season. ” I think the player he is, we all see him, he’s an incredible player. We hope he’s as happy as he can be so he can show it off and give us the game he knows which is a lot “, he assures in an interview granted to the AFP .

Galtier is confident for Messi’s season at PSG