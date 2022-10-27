Football – PSG

PSG: Lionel Messi is on fire, Barça is hallucinating

Published on October 28, 2022 at 02:45



A little over a year after leaving FC Barcelona, ​​Lionel Messi continues to be talked about in Catalonia. It must be said that the Argentinian international has been shining with PSG since the start of the season. And Pedri, who seems to be following his former team-mate’s performance, says he is impressed with La Pulga’s form.

After a more than sluggish season, Lionel Messi seems to have regained all his faculties. Impressive since the start of the season with the PSGthe seven-time Ballon d’Or delivered another impressive performance on Tuesday evening against the Maccabi Haifa scoring two goals and delivering two assists. And even at Barca we comment on the shape of Messi.

Mercato Mercato – PSG: A blow to 145M€ prepared by FC Barcelona for Leo Messi? https://t.co/BNtge9NHv5 pic.twitter.com/c9NA98qtSB — le10sport (@le10sport) October 27, 2022

Pedri ignites for Messi

Indeed, after the rout of FC Barcelona against the Bayern Munich (0-3), Pedri was asked to comment on Lionel Messi’s current level. ” Messi’s form? It’s sheer madness. I have said many times how magnificent he is as a player or as a person, the whole world knows him. I’m happy for him “, he launches into the microphone of ESPN .

Without Messi, Barca can’t do it