PSG: Lionel Messi is the origin of a first revolution of Christophe Galtier?

June 26, 2022

Although he is not officially named PSG coach, Christophe Galtier will succeed Mauricio Pochettino in Paris in the coming days. Moreover, behind the scenes, the future ex-coach of OGC Nice is working on the outlines of his future workforce, and is also thinking about how he will play his team next season. With one priority: to put Lionel Messi in the best conditions.

It’s not official yet, but Christophe Galtier will be the future coach of the PSG. The formalization will take place when the capital club has reached an agreement with its management regarding the termination of its last year of contract. But that does not prevent the former coach of the LOSC to already be very active behind the scenes for his next squad. In this context, Christophe Galtier Converse with Luis Campos and Antero Henrique about the transfer market and several leads emerge. As revealed by le10sport.com, the transfer of Vitinha coming from FC Porto seems closed, while the track leading to Renato Sanches is also very hot. The arrival of Milan Skriniar is also well on its way. Therefore, Christophe Galtier can begin to see more clearly on its workforce with a view to the tactics to be adopted for next season.

Galtier’s tactics guided by Messi