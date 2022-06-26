PSG: Lionel Messi is the origin of a first revolution of Christophe Galtier?
Although he is not officially named PSG coach, Christophe Galtier will succeed Mauricio Pochettino in Paris in the coming days. Moreover, behind the scenes, the future ex-coach of OGC Nice is working on the outlines of his future workforce, and is also thinking about how he will play his team next season. With one priority: to put Lionel Messi in the best conditions.
It’s not official yet, but Christophe Galtier will be the future coach of the PSG. The formalization will take place when the capital club has reached an agreement with its management regarding the termination of its last year of contract. But that does not prevent the former coach of the LOSC to already be very active behind the scenes for his next squad. In this context, Christophe Galtier Converse with Luis Campos and Antero Henrique about the transfer market and several leads emerge. As revealed by le10sport.com, the transfer of Vitinha coming from FC Porto seems closed, while the track leading to Renato Sanches is also very hot. The arrival of Milan Skriniar is also well on its way. Therefore, Christophe Galtier can begin to see more clearly on its workforce with a view to the tactics to be adopted for next season.
Galtier’s tactics guided by Messi
Indeed, according to information from THE TEAM, Christophe Galtier has a definite idea for his game project.” His choices will be dictated by the profile of the players under his responsibility “, explains a former collaborator of the French technician while specifying that he ” has a great capacity for adaptation. ” Therefore, Galtier could be guided by the desire to place Lionel Messi in the best conditions, and this, according to him, involves a system with three central defenders. He would thus estimate that in his 4-4-2 that he used in Lille then in Nice, the Argentine star could not maximize his potential. Therefore, Christophe Galtier could well opt for a 3-4-3 system that also allows you to take advantage of the qualities ofAshraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes, very comfortable in a role of piston. ” It can be a good thing to be three behind whether it’s 3-5-2 or 3-4-3 because it’s not easy to leave two players on the bench when you have Marquinhos in your squad. , Kimpembe, Ramos or even Skriniar. Afterwards, it always depends on what the players do with the system and it will be important that those in front defend “, valued Jeremy Clementformer middle of the PSG who evolved six years under the orders of Galtier at Saint Etienne. Therefore, Christophe Galtier works concretely for the club of the capital.
