Football – PSG

PSG: Lionel Messi joins Mbappé and Di Maria

Posted on August 2, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. by Thibault Morlain



PSG therefore started the season very strongly by winning the Trophée des Champions against FC Nantes (4-0). If Neymar, twice, and Sergio Ramos scored, it was Lionel Messi who opened the scoring for this meeting. The Argentinian had therefore put the club of the capital on the way to victory. History will therefore remember that Messi is PSG’s first scorer in an official match for this 2022-2023 season. Enough to make the former FC Barcelona equal to Kylian Mbappé or even Angel Di Maria.

2021 – Ashraf Hakimi

Last season, it was Ashraf Hakimi who had scored the first official goal of the PSG. And we had to wait for the first day of Ligue 1 for that. Indeed, the club of the capital had bowed during the Champions Trophy facing LOSC (1-0). It is therefore in front of Troyesat the opening of the Ligue 1 season, that the PSG had unlocked his counter. Just arrived from theInter Milan, Hakimi had thus taken care of his debut with the Parisians. While the PSG was led by theESTAC, the Moroccan had returned the two teams to equality. Subsequently, it is Mauro Icardi who gave victory to PSG in front of Troyes (1-2).

PSG: Neymar gets annoyed over the Lionel Messi case https://t.co/Qq7jrifTrA pic.twitter.com/o2ZIa6dt5s — le10sport (@le10sport) August 1, 2022

2020 – Julian Draxler

During the 2020-2021 season, the Champions Trophy had been postponed, being postponed by a few months given the health situation. The first official of PSG was therefore the 1st day of Ligue 1 and it is a reception of Metz who was waiting for the capital club. A complicated first for the PSG who waited for stoppage time to claim victory (1-0). 3 points acquired thanks to Julian Draxlerwho will therefore remain as the first official scorer of the PSG for this exercise.

2019 – Kylian Mbappe

In 2019, it was Kylian Mbappé who unlocked the goal counter for the PSG. It was on the occasion of Champions Trophy in front of reindeer, a match that took place in China, in Shenzen. While the Parisians had won this meeting (2-1), it had started badly since it was Adrian Hunou who had opened the scoring for the Bretons. Ultimately, Mbappe was in charge of putting the two teams back on an equal footing. And it’s Angel Di Maria who then gave the victory to the PSG.

2018 – Angel Di Maria

Angel Di Maria who had also been the first official scorer of the PSG the previous season. In 2018, the Trophée des Champions opposed the capital club, reigning French champions, and theAS Monaco. And it had been a real demonstration from the Parisians, who had made short work of the Principality club (4-0). Angel Di Maria had thus opened the scoring, scoring a double during this meeting. And the other scorers were Christophe Nkunku and Timothy Weah.

2017 – Dani Alves

In 2017, the poster for Champions Trophy was once again PSG-AS Monaco. A duel which had again turned in favor of the Parisians, but it was tighter (1-2). Moreover, it was the Monegasques who opened the scoring through Djibril Sidibe. But it was without counting on Dani Alveswho had just joined the PSG during the summer transfer window. The Brazilian had thus scored the first official goal of the capital club. And it’s then Adrien Rabiot who gave victory to PSG during this Champions Trophy.