PSG: Lionel Messi new controversial ambassador of Saudi tourism

Sitting on a boat, staring at the horizon, Lionel Messi published a photo of himself on Monday, where he is delighted to “discover the Red Sea”. This post on Instagram is also accompanied by the hashtag #VisitSaudi and the clarification that it is subject to remuneration from the Saudi tourist office.

The 34-year-old Argentinian, under contract with the Qatar-owned club PSG, Saudi Arabia’s political rivals in recent years, has in fact been named a Saudi tourism ambassador. The Saudi tourist office account published another photo of the Argentinian, accompanied for the occasion by Leandro Paredes, captioned: “From the Red Sea to historic Jeddah, the adventure of a lifetime awaits you “.

The site sportbuzzbusiness.fr also reports remarks by Ahmed Al-Khatib, the Minister of Tourism, to the Saudi daily Al Riyad: “Today, I welcome Lionel Messi and his friends to Saudi Arabia for a special holiday. This is not his first visit to the Kingdom, nor will it be his last, and I am happy to announce Messi as Saudi Tourism Ambassador.”.

In December, Messi had already traveled to the Gulf in Doha (Qatar) and also in Dubai (United Arab Emirates) where he was ambassador of the universal exhibition.

The discovery of Messi’s link with Saudi Arabia did not surprise the Parisian leaders informed since the start of the season of this project. It is true that if relations between Qatar and Saudi Arabia have been strained in recent years, PSG, for its part, has always sought to bring about a rapprochement with its neighbor. An academy was launched in 2017. And the club’s last tour in Qatar, initially scheduled for mid-January, included a detour to Riyadh where a friendly match was scheduled.

“The announcement may seem surprising because there has been a latent antagonism between Qatar and Saudi Arabia since June 2017 and which is now also reflected in a rivalry in terms of soft power, deciphers David Rigoulet-Roze, researcher at IRIS (Institute of International and Strategic Relations). But the conflict dimension with Qatar should not be overestimated either. Firstly because there is a reconciliation, of course, on the face of it, but which still exists since at the beginning of January 2021 Sheikh Tamim ben Hamad Al Thani had been invited to Al-Ula on the Red Sea by Crown Prince Mohamed ben Salman . This had formalized a rapprochement in the absence of a real reconciliation. There is therefore a form of normalization with the reintegration of Qatar into the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council). ” David Rigoulet-Roze continues: ” What is interesting in the case of Messi is that MBS (Mohamed ben Salman) tries to connect sport and the field of tourism. It’s relatively new to coordinate the two and quite skillful. Because indeed there is a very strong brand image with Messi. But it is also a way for the Saudi governance to be part of a wider communication campaign intended to promote the image of the kingdom”.