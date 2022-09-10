PSG: Lionel Messi owner of an illegally enlarged house

While Lionel Messi is in full preparation, this Tuesday, September 6, for his match which will oppose PSG to Juventus, the Argentine striker could be thinking of his house in Ibiza… not because it is more than luxurious, with its swimming pool of a hundred square meters, and its land of 16,000 m2, or because he would like to bask in it, but because it poses a “problem”. The villa bought for nearly 11 million euros on February 3 was enlarged without authorization by the former owners, revealed the Spanish media Periódico de Ibiza y Formentera on Sunday September 4, then relayed by the Spanish and world press. For his 35th birthday, the player had shared photos of his birthday party which took place last June in the villa in question.

READ ALSO



Football: PSG and OM threatened by UEFA’s financial fair play



Two rooms would indeed have been added without a building permit at the level of the garage of the 568 square meter house. The purchase was concluded on February 3 this year before a notary in Barcelona. The lawyers for number 30 in Paris would struggle to find a solution, because they have been warned that the only option would be to… demolish the illegally built rooms, report our Spanish colleagues from Telecinco. At the time of the sale, the footballer’s legal representative, a Barcelona lawyer, was unaware of this small but important detail. While waiting for the latter to be settled, the accommodation has not yet received a “certificate of occupancy”, a document issued by the municipality attesting that it is indeed habitable.

READ ALSO



PSG – Juventus streaming: what time to watch the Champions League match?

