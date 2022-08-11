PSG: Lionel Messi pays (finally) the head Mauro Icardi

A few months after joining PSG last summer Lionel had asked the club’s leaders to sell Mauro Icardi with whom he does not get along well.

But Mauro Icardi stayed on all last season, playing just a few games in the shadow of his fellow Argentinian.

But this season, things have reportedly turned in Leo Messi’s favour. Indeed, according to Saber Desfarges, PSG striker Mauro Icardi has been added to the club’s list of unwanted players, after Hugo Ekitike returned to form with the Parisian team. It became a similar situation to Idrissa Gueye or Eric Junior Ebimbe after Renato Sanches arrived at the club.

L’Équipe reported last week that Mauro Icardi was absent from Paris Saint-Germain’s squad to start the Ligue 1 season against Clermont to allow him to settle a private matter.

The former Inter player had been in the squad for the pre-season tour of Japan but was an unused substitute in the 4-0 win over Nantes in Tel Aviv which saw the side lift the Champions Trophy.

Icardi missed several days of training last season amid a high-profile split with wife and agent Wanda Nara, which would even see him miss a Champions League game against Leipzig.

The Argentine press has reported in recent days that Nara has once again asked for a divorce, which the player himself has denied on social networks. It remains to be seen whether his absence last weekend was linked.