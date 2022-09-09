PSG: Lionel Messi receives a huge message for Galtier

Football – PSG

PSG: Messi receives a huge message for Galtier

September 9, 2022



This summer, PSG therefore changed coaches. Christophe Galtier has come to replace Mauricio Pochettino on the Paris bench. Having known the French technician at OGC Nice, Walter Benitez confided in the new Parisian boss. The opportunity for the now PSV Eindhoven goalkeeper to send a message to his Argentine compatriot, Lionel Messi.

Following the fiasco in the Champions League against real Madridthe fate of Mauricio Pochettino was sealed. Although the Argentinian still had a year left on his contract, he was let go. And to replace him as coach, the PSG decided to trust Christophe Galtierwhich arrived from theOGC Nice. And for the moment, everything is going well for the native of Marseille, he who has notably succeeded in being adopted by the stars of his workforce.

“Galtier is a great coach”

Walter Benitez know well Christophe Galtier for having known himOGC Nice. Thus, in an interview with The Nation the gatekeeper PSV Eindhoven confided in the new coach of the PSGexplaining in particular: Galtier? He’s a great trainer. He was at LOSC and he was Ligue 1 champion. He really likes to train psychologically, he tries to get the best out of the player “.

“Galtier is going to be good for Messi”