Entertainment

PSG: Lionel Messi receives a huge message for Galtier

Photo of James James56 mins ago
0 30 1 minute read

Football – PSG

PSG: Messi receives a huge message for Galtier

Posted on September 9, 2022 at 03:00 by Thibault Morlain

This summer, PSG therefore changed coaches. Christophe Galtier has come to replace Mauricio Pochettino on the Paris bench. Having known the French technician at OGC Nice, Walter Benitez confided in the new Parisian boss. The opportunity for the now PSV Eindhoven goalkeeper to send a message to his Argentine compatriot, Lionel Messi.

Following the fiasco in the Champions League against real Madridthe fate of Mauricio Pochettino was sealed. Although the Argentinian still had a year left on his contract, he was let go. And to replace him as coach, the PSG decided to trust Christophe Galtierwhich arrived from theOGC Nice. And for the moment, everything is going well for the native of Marseille, he who has notably succeeded in being adopted by the stars of his workforce.

“Galtier is a great coach”

Walter Benitez know well Christophe Galtier for having known himOGC Nice. Thus, in an interview with The Nationthe gatekeeper PSV Eindhoven confided in the new coach of the PSGexplaining in particular: Galtier? He’s a great trainer. He was at LOSC and he was Ligue 1 champion. He really likes to train psychologically, he tries to get the best out of the player “.

“Galtier is going to be good for Messi”

Walter Benitez then spoke about the season of PSG and Lionel Messi. The Argentine goalkeeper also believes that the sevenfold Ballon d’Or will only be better with Christophe Galtier : “ I think PSG are going to have a great season. He is going to be good for Lionel Messi “.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James56 mins ago
0 30 1 minute read

Related Articles

Lionel Messi, all his records | UEFA Champions League

1 min ago

Cara Delevingne presents her collection with Karl Lagerfeld

11 mins ago

Mercato Mercato – PSG: Big announcement for the future of Lionel Messi

12 mins ago

Emilia Clarke was called “short and plump” by director Patrick Delany at the premiere of ‘House of the Dragon’ | Entertainment Cinema and Series

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button