PSG: Lionel Messi reveals the reasons for his resurrection
Published on October 6, 2022 at 7:10 p.m.
Arriving at PSG in the summer of 2021, Lionel Messi had a difficult first season with the capital club. Much criticized, the Argentinian came back much stronger and regained his best level. Asked about this return to the fore, the Argentinian international explained that the preparation for this summer had changed everything.
If everyone saw Lionel Messi extend to FC Barcelona in the summer of 2021, the Argentinian ended up landing at the PSG due to the inability of Barca to keep it. But the first season in the Paris jersey was disappointing. While he was supposed to bring a level to the PSG, Messi has looked overwhelmed all season. A frustrating first exercise for everyone, especially since the Argentinian had just won his seventh Ballon d’Or.
Lionel Messi back on top
But this season Lionel Messi is much better. This Wednesday in Lisbon, the Argentinian scored another sublime goal on the lawn of Benfica. Already the author of eight goals and eight assists in all competitions, the striker of PSG is in full swing less than two months from the World Cup. Asked about this hot start to the season, Lionel Messi provided an explanation for this glaring difference with last year.
“I was able to do a very good pre-season this year which I had not done the previous year”
” I feel good physically, I was able to do a very good pre-season this year which I had not done the year before, because of the way it went, I started to train late, play a few days later, with no rhythm. Then I went with the national team and when I came back I had an injury in the middle. I never really got started. This summer’s pre-season was fundamental for me to start in a different way “, assures Lionel Messi in an interview with Star+. Last season, the Argentinian landed at PSG after an exhausting Copa America and moving farewells with the FC Barcelona. Not the best way to integrate into a new environment, especially when you’ve spent 20 years in the same place…