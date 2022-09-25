Entertainment

PSG: Lionel Messi says everything about his relationship with Neymar

Photo of James James
Football – PSG

Lionel Messi says all about his relationship with Neymar

Posted on September 25, 2022 at 11:15 p.m. by Dan Marciano

Former FC Barcelona players, Lionel Messi and Neymar have taken up the thread of their history at PSG. During the summer of 2021, the Argentinian international made the choice to leave the Catalan club and join his great friend in France. During an interview granted to South American television, the Pulga spoke about his relationship with Neymar.

Since their common adventure in BarcelonaNeymar and Lionel Messi are close. The Brazilian player had even mentioned his desire to evolve with the Argentinian international in December 2020, long before the Pulga make the decision to leave Catalonia and join the PSG.

“I love playing with him”

Ultimately, Messi answered the call of Neymar by joining the PSG in August 2021. In an interview with TUDN, he returned to his relationship with the Brazilian. ” With Ney we know each other by heart, we spent a lot of time in Barcelona, ​​I would have liked to enjoy it more in Barcelona, ​​but life found us in Paris, we are happy to be together, I love playing with him » did he declare.

Neymar hailed Messi’s revival

A few days ago, Neymar had also released his truths on Messi. “I have known Leo for a long time. I was able to help him on the pitch and in training by talking to him. (…) He is getting better now. I want him to have fun, and I want us to have fun together” he said in an interview with DAZN.

