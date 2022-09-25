PSG: Lionel Messi says everything about his relationship with Neymar

Football – PSG

Lionel Messi says all about his relationship with Neymar

Posted on September 25, 2022 at 11:15 p.m. by Dan Marciano



Former FC Barcelona players, Lionel Messi and Neymar have taken up the thread of their history at PSG. During the summer of 2021, the Argentinian international made the choice to leave the Catalan club and join his great friend in France. During an interview granted to South American television, the Pulga spoke about his relationship with Neymar.

Since their common adventure in BarcelonaNeymar and Lionel Messi are close. The Brazilian player had even mentioned his desire to evolve with the Argentinian international in December 2020, long before the Pulga make the decision to leave Catalonia and join the PSG.

PSG: Messi, Neymar, Mbappé… Galtier’s puzzle before the World Cup https://t.co/TDwfhyaPkk pic.twitter.com/LoYSbPBS3P — le10sport (@le10sport) September 25, 2022

“I love playing with him”

Ultimately, Messi answered the call of Neymar by joining the PSG in August 2021. In an interview with TUDN , he returned to his relationship with the Brazilian. ” With Ney we know each other by heart, we spent a lot of time in Barcelona, ​​I would have liked to enjoy it more in Barcelona, ​​but life found us in Paris, we are happy to be together, I love playing with him » did he declare.

Neymar hailed Messi’s revival