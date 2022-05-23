PSG: Lionel Messi sends a positive message to fans after a mixed first season

Lionel Messi is confident ‘good things will happen in 2022’ as the Argentine superstar looks back on his grueling debut campaign at Paris Saint-Germain. The arrival of the seven-time Ballon d’Or at the Parc des Princes in the summer of 2021 sparked widespread hysteria, with one of the greatest players of all time having severed his ties with FC Barcelona to move to France as a free agent.

“Good things are coming in 2022”

After shattering records during his time at Camp Nou, much was expected of Messi at PSG, but he scored just 11 goals in all competitions and was unable to lift PSG very far in the League champions, even if he added a Ligue 1 title to his ever-richer list. The Argentine has posted a positive message on social media as he reflects on a steep learning curve in the French capital and looks to what he hopes will be a bright future.

“The season is over and I wanted to thank my teammates for the way they treated me since my arrival and my family for always accompanying and supporting me. It was a different year because of everything that happened, but in the end we won a title which I was very excited to win because of what it means to have a first trophy here in Paris”, said Lionel Messi.

Messi pays tribute to Di Maria

“We keep the bitter taste of having lost in the Champions League in a match where we were the best, but at the same time I want to keep the joy of having added another title which was also one of the objectives. Surely good things are coming in 2022, it will be an important year and we will fight to compete with ambition for everything. See you later !”concluded the PSG striker.

Messi is right to suggest that 2022 is shaping up to be a big year. Indeed, in addition to his efforts during his second season with PSG, he has the final phase of the World Cup in Qatar in his sights. The greatest of sporting awards has eluded him so far, but he will travel to the Middle East among a group of stars who believe they can go all the way. Angel Di Maria will once again be alongside Messi in his quest for global glory, with the experienced winger looking to take on a new challenge at Serie A side Juventus – as confirmed GOAL – which will allow him to remain in the running for recognition on the international scene.

Messi paid tribute to the departure of a PSG striker, saying of a man who remains a close friend: “It was a pleasure to have shared this last year with you in Paris. We have known each other for a long time, but it is not the same thing to be together day to day than to see each other from time to time. You have confirmed what I already knew, that you are a great person, both you and your family. As a player and what you have done in this club, there is nothing to say: everything is impressive. I wish you the best in this new stage, we will miss you.”