PSG: Lionel Messi soon extended?

A year after the Argentinian’s arrival, PSG are reportedly considering extending Lionel Messi, who is under contract with the capital club until June 2023.

Lionel Messi is about to start his second season with PSG. But maybe not the last. While the Argentinian, who arrived last summer, is under contract until June 2023, the capital club would consider extending the sevenfold Ballon d’Or, according to Marca. This extension would be for an additional year, i.e. until 2024.

For the time being, no concrete proposal has been sent to the former Barcelona player, but the Parisian leaders have taken the temperature within the clan of “La Pulga”, who prefer to take their time before deciding. Lionel Messi, who has made no secret of his desire to end his career in the United States, would like to wait until the end of the World Cup in Qatar before looking into his future.

PSG’s desire to extend its number 30 may seem surprising after its first complicated season in the capital. In 34 games in all competitions, he scored 11 goals and provided 14 assists. Far from his usual standards. He had even been whistled by a party of supporters after the elimination in 8e Champions League final against Real Madrid.

But in his defense, in addition to having to adapt to a new environment, he had suffered a knee injury shortly after his arrival before contracting Covid-19 at the end of the year. This season is nevertheless similar to that of redemption for Lionel Messi.