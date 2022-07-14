PSG: Lionel Messi soon extended?

According to information from AS on Thursday, PSG have contacted Lionel Messi to extend his contract for one year, until 2024. But for the moment, the Argentinian prefers to wait.

Arriving last summer from FC Barcelona, ​​Lionel Messi had a mixed first season with PSG. The Argentinian international has only scored 6 goals and provided 14 assists in the league. A very meager record for the sevenfold Ballon d’Or, but sufficient in the eyes of the Parisian club to try to extend its brilliant left-hander.

Indeed, according to the Spanish press and AS, the reigning French champion wants to extend Messi for an additional season, until 2024 therefore. Contacts have already been established with the player to discuss an extension. The Madrid media, however, explains that the former FC Barcelona striker is in no hurry to extend his lease and that he first wants to see how he feels physically and if he is still motivated to continue. to play in the footballing elite until 2024.

AS also explains in its publication, that apart from the obvious sporting reasons, PSG wishes to extend Messi for the financial side as well. Indeed, since his arrival in the club from the French capital, the Pulga has allowed Paris Saint-Germain to land several new partners, which has increased the club’s income.

On the same subject