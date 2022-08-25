PSG: Lionel Messi threatens Cristiano Ronaldo

Scorer and decisive passer, Sunday evening, against Lille (7-1), Lionel Messi became the third best scorer of all time in the history of football. The Argentinian is only a few lengths away from the absolute record held by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Irresistible at the start of the season, at least in terms of play, PSG have struck again in the league. The Parisians indeed inflicted a 7-1 in Lille, Sunday evening, on the occasion of the third day of Ligue 1. Carried by their attacking trio which seems to have made peace after the estrangement of last week, the French champion club put on a show with goals from Kylian Mbappé, who scored a hat-trick, and Neymar, author of two goals and three assists.

No less important in this famous MNM, Lionel Messi also participated in the celebration. The Argentinian delivered an assist to Mbappé and scored a goal with finesse. A superb achievement which also allows the sevenfold Ballon d’Or to continue to trace its legend. Indeed, with his new goal, the Parisian striker brings his career total to 773.

This allows him to settle in third place among the best scorers in the history of football, in particular ahead of the Brazilian legend Romario and his 772 goals. While he has since crushed King Pelé’s record (767 professional career goals), Lionel Messi has only two competitors left to erase to settle on the throne of the best gunner of all time. First the former Austrian-Czech striker, Josef Biscan, with his 805 goals, and the Portuguese superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo, author of 815 career achievements, who holds the palm.

