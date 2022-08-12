PSG: Lionel Messi treated as a son of a bitch in Marseille

Several Olympique de Marseille supporters insulted Lionel Messi and PSG when Alexis Sanchez arrived at the Phocaeans on Tuesday where the Chilean international is expected to sign with the French club.

Marignane airport was packed with people on Tuesday. The reason? Olympique de Marseille welcomed its new star: Alexis Sanchez. The Chilean international arrived last night at the Phocaeans where he should engage with the French club. Several hundred Marseille supporters had made the trip to see the former FC Barcelona striker. Faced with this atmosphere, the Chilean international obviously took the opportunity to commune with the fans present at the airport.

However, some regrettable scenes have marred the communion between the Chilean star and his future audience. Indeed, some fans started to launch insulting chants against Lionel Messi, striker of rival club Paris-Saint-Germain. Several of them launched “Messi son of a bitch to the Argentine star, all in Spanish. A scene widely relayed on social networks.

A medical examination this Wednesday

While he has already terminated (amicably) his contract with Inter Milan, Alexis Sanchez should commit in the next few hours, or days with Olympique de Marseille. The 33-year-old striker (27 appearances and 5 goals in Serie A for the 2021-2022 season) is expected this Wednesday at the premises of the Marseille club for the traditional medical visit.

The day before, OM had announced that they had reached an agreement with the Chilean striker. ” Olympique de Marseille and Alexis Sánchez have agreed on the arrival of the player in the Marseille city via an agreement in principle. The Chilean international with 143 caps who has won 17 trophies in his career will commit in the next few hours subject to the success of his medical examination “, he wrote in a published statement.

