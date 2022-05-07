PSG: Lionel Messi uncertain for the arrival of Troyes?

Will Lionel Messi be on the lawn of the Parc des Princes on Sunday evening to face Troyes on the occasion of the 36th day of Ligue 1? The only certainty, the Argentinian did not take part in the collective session this Saturday morning at Camp des Loges.

On the eve of the arrival of the ESTAC, the Pulga, arrived on the lawn well before everyone else, trained alone, in the company of a member of staff. After running, the Argentine chained skill exercises in front of goal before returning to the locker room a few minutes before the start of collective training.

A light session, without great intensity during which the former Barcelonan did not show any discomfort in his movements or his shots. He could therefore have been spared and be able to be part of the group this Sunday.

Icardi resumed away from the group

The Argentinian had missed the last trip to Angers (0-3), April 20, due to inflammation of the left Achilles tendon. But he returned for the matches against Lens (1-1), where he scored a goal, and in Strasbourg (3-3).

This Saturday, only Julian Draxler, operated on a knee, Leandro Paredes, who underwent an operation on the adductors, and Layvin Kurzawa, in care, did not tread the lawn. Touched in the thigh during the warm-up in Angers, Mauro Icardi resumed his re-athleticization phase away from the group.