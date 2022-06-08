PSG: Lionel Messi will play in the Argentinian series “Les Protectors”

After the lawns of Ligue 1 this season, Lionel Messi will discover a new scene. The Argentinian launches into the cinema. He will appear in the cast of the Argentinian series “The Protectors”. The PSG striker will play as a guest in season 2 of a soap opera which has had some success on the Star+ channel.

The first season had eight episodes in which three players’ agents team up to deal with financial worries. Mundo Deportivo have indicated that the new season will not be broadcast until 2023. For his first experience in front of the camera, Lionel Messi will therefore have some time to prepare.

A new discovery is therefore offered to the one who walked the lawns of Ligue 1 for the first time this season, scoring 6 goals and delivering 14 assists. Failing to collect the Oscars, the 34-year-old player is used to the red carpet, he who totals seven Ballons d’Or.