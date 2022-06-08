Entertainment

PSG: Lionel Messi will play in the Argentinian series “Les Protectors”

Photo of James James18 mins ago
0 18 1 minute read

After the lawns of Ligue 1 this season, Lionel Messi will discover a new scene. The Argentinian launches into the cinema. He will appear in the cast of the Argentinian series “The Protectors”. The PSG striker will play as a guest in season 2 of a soap opera which has had some success on the Star+ channel.

The first season had eight episodes in which three players’ agents team up to deal with financial worries. Mundo Deportivo have indicated that the new season will not be broadcast until 2023. For his first experience in front of the camera, Lionel Messi will therefore have some time to prepare.

A new discovery is therefore offered to the one who walked the lawns of Ligue 1 for the first time this season, scoring 6 goals and delivering 14 assists. Failing to collect the Oscars, the 34-year-old player is used to the red carpet, he who totals seven Ballons d’Or.

He joins the list of footballers who have traded the ball for the spotlight. Recently, Karim Benzema has also entered this band. The striker of the France team will star in Fabien Onteniente’s film “4 Zeros”, a sequel to the film “3 Zeros”, released 20 years earlier.

Source link

Photo of James James18 mins ago
0 18 1 minute read

Related Articles

Christian Nodal is captured in the most affectionate way with a famous reggaetonera

6 mins ago

Brad Pitt’s strong lawsuit against Angelina Jolie involving a Russian oligarch: “Poisonous intentions”

7 mins ago

Camila Cabello revealed her abdomen and cellulite with a bikini, after her presentation in the UEFA Champions League: photos | Famous

16 mins ago

Sandra Bullock will star in Brad Pitt’s new movie “Bullet Train”

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button